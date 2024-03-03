Sex offender suspect fatally struck by Amtrak train near Eugene Airport while fleeing arrest

A sex offender suspect was hit by an Amtrak train and killed Sunday near the Eugene Airport as he was fleeing from Oregon State Police troopers in his vehicle, according to a release from the Eugene Police Department.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, reportedly fled from troopers at about 7:50 a.m. after they attempted to stop him for being out of compliance with sex offender registration requirements, according to the release.

Officers had initially responded to a report of a "disabled/illegally parked" vehicle near the north end of the airport on Greenhill Road, according to the release. Upon investigating the driver, troopers found he had been out of registration compliance since 2019. When they moved in to arrest him, he fled in his vehicle.

Troopers lost track of the vehicle but it was soon located headed eastbound and attempting to cross the railroad tracks at E. Meadow View Road, just west of Prairie Road, according to the release. The car collided with an oncoming, northbound Amtrak train.

The man was killed on scene, with the Lane County Medical Examiner called to the scene to investigate.

There were no reported injuries to the train's passengers or crew, but the train was delayed due to the crash response and investigation.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Sex offender suspect fatally struck by Amtrak train near Eugene Airport