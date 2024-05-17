Sex offender who set up food truck at Polk County school arrested: affidavit

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A sex offender who sold chicken wings out of a food truck parked at a middle school in Polk County has been arrested, according to an affidavit.

David Lee Mosley III, 48, had been operating his “Whadda Wings” food truck at McLaughlin Middle School in Lake Wales. The affidavit said school officials were unaware Mosley was a registered sex offender.

On April 26, Dr. Linda Ray, the acting school principal, told a deputy a parent reached out weeks ago and was concerned Mosley might be a sex offender. The Polk County School Board contacted Dr. Ray to get more information.

Dr. Ray said she took over as principal when the previous one was retired and was not contacted by anyone “from the food truck” or asked “permission to be at the school.”

Officials confirmed that the food truck was registered to Mosley and another woman.

Mosely had his food truck parked on school grounds, in the northeast section of the parking lot, on multiple occasions last month.

A school custodian told deputies she had seen the Whadda Wings truck at Mclaughlin Middle multiple times since 2023. She said she spoke to Mosley “at least 10 times.”

The affidavit said Mosley violated Florida law by being present on school grounds without written notice to the school board, superintendent or principal. He failed to notify them of his arrival and departure from the school and failed to be under the direct supervision of a school official or designated chaperone while near children.

Mosley was arrested on charges of sexual offender at a childcare facility, according to records.

