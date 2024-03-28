Sex offender sent back to prison after failing to register

Mar. 28—An Ada man who reportedly failed to register as a sex offender was sentenced back to prison to serve time.

Preston Miles Black, 34, was sentenced Monday to serve four years in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody.

Pontotoc County District Attorney Erik Johnson said Black was sentenced for failure to register as a sex offender, by failing to reside at a correctly registered address after being required to pursuant to the Oklahoma Sex Offender Registration Act.

"Mr. Black has had difficulty complying with his sex offender rules and conditions, and our office and this prosecution are holding him accountable," Johnson said. "If you are a sex offender, you will comply with your probation requirements, or you will be sent back to prison. I would like to thank the great work of the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office, and specifically Deputy Ashley Trower, for their work on this case."

Black must register as a sex offender after he pleaded guilty in 2018 to second-degree rape. He was sentenced in September 2018 to serve seven years in prison but was released in March 2021.

Johnson said any sex offender is required to notify both the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and local law enforcement in person no later than three business days before relocating the address of the previous registration.

For a full list of requirements for Sex Offender Registration, visit the Oklahoma Department of Corrections website at www.Oklahoma.gov/doc.