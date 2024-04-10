Sex offender living in Webb City to be sentenced for registration violation

Apr. 10—A 55-year-old man from Webb City has pleaded guilty to violating the state's sex offender registration laws and will be sentenced June 3.

Donald R. Annis pleaded guilty to the felony charge April 1 in a plea deal with a 10-year cap. Circuit Judge Gayle Crane delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea bargain and ordered the completion of a sentencing assessment prior to the sentencing date.

Annis was arrested on the charge in December 2022 after a Jasper County sheriff's investigator conducting compliance checks with the state's sex offender laws learned that he was no longer residing at the address he had provided the sheriff's office.

Annis was convicted in 1994 with having deviate sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old victim in Neosho and is required to keep his registration current with the sheriff's office in the county in which he resides.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.