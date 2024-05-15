Sex offender found working at children's indoor playground in West Des Moines

A Michigan sex offender was found working at a West Des Moines indoor playground.

Jeff Gwion, 25, who was an employee at Kids Empire, 6805 Mills Civic Parkway in West Des Moines, faces two charges of sex offender violations, both aggravated misdemeanors. He was being held at the Dallas County Jail in Adel until he posted a $5,000 bond earlier this month.

Gwion previously was convicted of criminal sexual conduct in Michigan in 2017 when he was 18 years old and was required to register as a sex offender, which, among other things, prohibits proximity to children in public play places.

The local cases started in February, when Des Moines police could not find his current phone number or home address, also a violation of his registration. Acting on an anonymous tip, Des Moines police also found Gwion was an employee at Kids Empire.

He was told not to return to the indoor playground, but the next day, on Feb. 28, he showed up for his shift.

Gwion was taken into custody on March 7 but a warrant was served for the second charge of a sex offender violation on May 7 while he was at the Dallas County Jail. According to court filings, Gwion allegedly "confessed to returning to Kids Empire to complete his full shift on February 28, 2024, due to financial constraints."

He is now a registered sex offender in Iowa.

Kids Empire declined to comment when reached by the Register.

Kyle Werner is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at kwerner@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Sex offender found working at children's indoor playground Kids Empire