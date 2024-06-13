Sex offender arrested on suspicion of corruption or solicitation of minor

Jun. 13—JAMESTOWN — A 38-year-old Jamestown man was arrested on suspicion of corruption or solicitation of a minor, according to Lt. Justin Blinsky with the Jamestown Police Department.

Loring Riel Sky Rush is in the Stutsman County Correctional Center where he awaits formal charges.

On Saturday, June 8, the Jamestown Police Department was contacted by a family member of a teenage juvenile girl who was reported as a possible runaway from another community in western North Dakota, Blinsky said. The family member indicated the teenager may be in Jamestown and was possibly being held against her will and not a runaway, he said.

The Jamestown Police Department identified Rush, a registered high-risk sex offender, as a suspect and believed he was harboring the juvenile, Blinsky said. He said Rush is supervised by the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation's Parole and Probation through a GPS ankle monitor.

The Jamestown Police Department attempted to track Rush's movements but was not successful, Blinsky said.

The Jamestown Police Department then conducted a nighttime search warrant of Rush's residence in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 9, but the juvenile was not found, Blinsky said.

Blinsky said the teenager returned home on Sunday evening, June 9.

The Three Affiliated Tribes Police Department became a partner in the investigation since the incident spans multiple jurisdictions, Blinsky said.

North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation's Parole and Probation began assisting the Jamestown Police Department in the investigation. Based on information provided by Parole and Probation, Jamestown Police Department investigators alleged that Rush transported the teenage victim back home, Blinsky said. It was also alleged that Rush had the victim staying with him from about May 23 to June 9, he said.

Rush was located driving a vehicle in the 3300 block of 3rd Street Southeast at about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, Blinsky said. He said the Jamestown Police Department conducted a traffic stop and took Rush into custody.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely, Blinsky said.