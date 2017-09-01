Is Sex in Hotel Rooms Better?

The following material contains mature subject matter. Viewer discretion is advised.

New research suggests that sex in a hotel room may be better – and better for you – than the same intimate activities at home.

Watch: First Date Vacation?

Rosie Mercado thinks it just makes sense. “Think about it!” she says. “You leave home, you’re in a different environment, you don’t have to worry about cleaning up -- you’re there to relax.” And of course, there are no kids to interrupt the happy couple.

Urologist Dr. Jennifer Berman cites the book “Mating in Captivity” by anthropologist Esther Perel. “She talks a lot about the need for ‘new’ in long-term relationships or when people are married for a long period of time,” Dr. Berman explains. “It’s important to do new things to challenge yourselves, like going away together.”

Watch: Are Americans Having Less Sex than Before?

The Doctors all agree that the novelty factor of being away from home is key. A weekend getaway – even to a hotel in your own town! – may be the perfect prescription for rekindling your relationship.