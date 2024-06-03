Sex crimes defendant jailed Monday after violating sentencing agreement

A man who pleaded guilty to raping his sister when he was a teenager more than 20 years ago lost what is almost certainly his last few weeks of freedom when a judge ordered him to jail Monday for attending a family birthday party where children were present.

Stephen Delacruz, 37, was taken in handcuffs to county jail after Superior Court Judge Paul Feldman found he had violated the terms of an agreement that allowed him to remain free pending sentencing on June 27 for eight sex crimes against his sister.

Prosecutors say he was 14 and 15, and she was around 8 at the time of the alleged crimes. The defendant was forbidden from being in the presence of minors and associating with persons under age 18 under terms of the agreement, District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said.

Stephen Delacruz

He called the violation flagrant and blatant in remarks to the judge, but defense attorney Cameron Norris argued there was no actual contact between his client and children attending the party of a 61-year-old relative.

The judge called the violation a serious matter for someone facing extensive prison time.

"He has the right to see family," the judge said before remanding him to jail. "I have a concern that he was not following a court order."

Delacruz had been free on $500,000 bond dating from 2020 but the judge ordered him to jail without bail on Monday.

The defendant was sent to jail for 24 days as Nasarenko requested, which takes him up to the date of sentencing, when Nasarenko will be asking for a 30-year prison term. Two weeks ago, Delacruz pleaded guilty to three counts of rape, three counts of forcible oral copulation, and two counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object after losing a court fight to be tried as a juvenile.

His sister, now 32, urged the judge to send him to jail immediately.

"He is a danger to the public," she said. In a brief interview after the hearing, she said she was grateful to the judge and Nasarenko so her brother could not harm anyone again.

Norris said the defense will obviously be asking for less than the 30 years at the sentencing hearing, but declined to be more specific in a brief interview after Monday's hearing. He called 30 years grossly inappropriate for the offenses involving two minors.

Delacruz is not eligible for probation based on the crimes to which he has pleaded guilty, county probation officials said.

Kathleen Wilson covers courts, mental health and local government issues for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at kathleen.wilson@vcstar.com or 805-206-8805.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Sex crimes defendant loses freedom Monday after violating agreement