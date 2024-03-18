New sex charges lodged against Putnam County teen

Mar. 18—OTTAWA — New charges have been added against a Putnam County teenager already under indictment for the illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance.

Garrett Schroeder, 19, of Ottawa, was arraigned on the second-degree felony charge in January. Last week Schroeder was indicted on eight new charges, including another count of the illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a fourth-degree felony; three counts of the use of a minor or impaired person in a nudity-oriented performance and a sole count of possession of criminal tools, felonies of the fifth degree; and two counts of sexual conduct with a minor and one count of menacing by stalking, each misdemeanors of the first degree.

His bond was set at $25,000.

Prosecutors alleged earlier this year that Schroeder had photographed a 15-year-old female in a state of nudity last September. Putnam County Prosecutor Gary Lammers said a tip from law enforcement in Cuyahoga County prompted Putnam County officials to obtain a warrant to search Schroeder's computer. Pornographic images were allegedly located on the device, including photos of the girl. Lammers at that time said additional charges against Schroeder may be forthcoming.

In April 2023, Schroeder was charged with assault for putting red pepper into a beverage of a corrections officer at the Putnam County jail while serving as a trustee at the jail. The corrections officer reportedly suffered an anaphylactic shock as a result of that incident.

Schroeder in January also entered a formal denial to allegations made by prosecutors that he had violated provisions of his bond in the earlier criminal case.

Lammers said the alleged bond violations include Schroeder's failure to abstain from using alcohol and tobacco products, failing to remove all guns from his home and continuing to possess an M-84 hand grenade.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 25, before Judge Keith Schierloh.