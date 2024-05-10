Sex assault victim shows “remarkable bravery” helping EPSO bring her abuser to justice

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An El Paso County man has been sentenced to 10 years to life in prison for Pattern Sex Assault on a Minor. On Oct. 18, 2022, Michael Edward Newton was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after a young victim came forward in a therapy session.

A report was filed with the Department of Human Services (DHS) and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) began an investigation.

According to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the child was sexually assaulted for three years by Newton—a person she had to see every single day. During her initial forensic interviews, she voiced fear of law enforcement due to her previous interactions. “Despite this, she was brave enough to continue with the investigation,” said EPSO Detective Christina Gardener in court. “She then took it a step forward in the form of a pretext interview on her 16th birthday.”

The pretext interview between Newton and the victim was monitored by police. During the call, Newton admitted to multiple instances of sexual contact with the underage victim and was arrested by EPSO shortly afterward.

“Our Special Victims Unit is specifically designed to protect children who are victimized and to hold their abusers accountable to the highest extent of the law,” said 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen. “It takes remarkable bravery to take an abuser to court, as the victim in this case did.”

Newton was charged with Sex Assault on a Child Under 15 by a Person in a Position of Trust, a Class 3 Felony, and Sex Assault on a Child/Pattern of Abuse, a Class 3 Felony.

On May 7, 2024, Newton was found guilty on all charges and sentenced to 10 years to life in the Department of Corrections and 20 years to life of mandatory parole.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.