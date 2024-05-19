Sex abuse statute of limitations window sees new life in Pennsylvania budget process

(WHTM) — There’s new life in the fight to pass a constitutional amendment that would allow survivors of childhood sex abuse to sue their abuser years after the statute of limitations has expired.

It was August 2018 when then-Attorney General Josh Shapiro published a report on childhood sexual abuse in the Catholic church. That report led to protests and calls for legislation to help survivors of sexual assault sue their abuser beyond the statute of limitations.

In January 2021, the State House and Senate passed constitutional amendments to open a window for survivors to file lawsuits. However, in February, the Department of State failed to publicize the amendment, as required by the state constitution. That led to the resignation of Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar.

Since then, legislation has stalled in the legislature. Last year, the House and Senate passed bills that did not match up. Now, there’s a chance the amendment is a bargaining chip in the state budget process this summer.

To appear on the November ballot for voters’ consideration, the amendment would have to be publicized in newspapers across the state no later than August 2024.

If that is not achieved, it will be years before voters have another chance to consider the amendment.

Governor Josh Shapiro is calling on Senate Republicans to pass a standalone bill that previously passed through the Democrat-controlled House.

“I think it’s shameful, and I’ve said this many times, that the Senate of Pennsylvania has failed to act, has been unwilling to look these survivors in the eye and pass a statute of limitations window to allow those who’ve been abused to confront their abusers in a court of law,” Governor Shapiro said this week at a transportation event in Lancaster.

The Governor also said Senate Republicans are hiding behind lobbyists of the insurance industry and the Catholic Church.

The Insurance Federation of Pennsylvania responded to the Governor’s comments by saying “We insure risk and once that risk is removed by statute of limitations there’s nothing left to insure.”

The Catholic Church declined to comment and Senate Republicans blamed House Democrats for not passing their version of the amendment, which tied in voter ID requirements.

