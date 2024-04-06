Sex abuse claims swirl about Stockton councilmember. Here's what we actually know

Prosecutors filed no criminal charges in the wake of a report — recently posted on social media — that a Stockton city councilmember allegedly sexually abused a child decades ago, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Friday.

The allegations against District 5 representative Brando Villapudua surfaced last month, when what appears to be a partial copy of a Lodi Police Department incident report dating back to 2011 was posted online.

“The District Attorney's Office rejected the filing of charges due to insufficient evidence and a lack of any independent witnesses or corroboration to support the allegations,” the DA's office stated.

Villapudua has represented over 50,000 residents in his central Stockton district since taking office in January 2023.

The document posted online appears to contain a 15-year-old girl's account to a Lodi police officer, taken in May 2011.

In the account, the 15-year-old appears to tell the officer that Villapudua allegedly groped and inappropriately touched her multiple times roughly a decade before, when she was five or six years old.

Born in February 1982, Villapudua would have been around 19 years old in 2001, the time frame when the abuse allegedly occurred.

Lodi police would not confirm the authenticity of the document posted online. However, “I can confirm that there was an open investigation of Mr. Villapudua at the time, with sexual assault allegations,” Lt. Matt Latino said last week.

“We did forward the case to the DA’s office for prosecutorial review,” Latino said last week. The DA at the time was James Willett.

Latino couldn’t be reached by deadline Friday to confirm the details of the allegations.

In an interview at Stockton City Hall Thursday, Villapudua dismissed the claims.

“Obviously I’m not in jail, I’m not in prison,” he said. "If I ever touched a little girl or anything, I would not be a councilmember.”

“I passed all the tests,” he added.

Even in sexual assault cases where the claims may be credible, prosecutors sometimes do not press charges, according to the nonprofit Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network. Reasons can include challenges proving the case due to lack of evidence, difficulty identifying a perpetrator, and other factors, according to RAINN.

No evidence is currently available to corroborate the allegations against Villapudua.

Whether or not the claims are true, the posting of the document appears to follow a series of online tirades about Villapudua by his estranged campaign manager.

The document was posted March 1 by political consultant Motecuzoma Sanchez, formerly employed by Villapudua as a campaign strategist before a falling-out and lawsuit between the two last year.

Since, Sanchez has often posted unfavorably about Villapudua on his website 209 Times, known locally for lambasting certain elected officials while praising others.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers government accountability. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Social media claims Stockton councilmember Villapudua accused of abuse