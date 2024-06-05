New Sewickley Township supervisors vote to tentatively approve proposed development

New Sewickley Township supervisors voted 3-2 to approve a controversial housing development.

The Meadowcrest Development will be built just across the Cranberry Township, Butler County, line.

Around 220 homes will be built on more than 90 acres.

Several residents are against the development and say the community can’t sustain it.

“We’re a rural community. We don’t have water, we don’t have sewer and we don’t have roadways to support this. So we don’t have the infrastructure for this type of sprawl, for this high-density of development,” resident Laura Dangel said.

Several residents the development, saying the community can’t sustain it.y plan to appeal the vote before a judge.

