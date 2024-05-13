Sewage line break on U.S. 1 slows down rush hour traffic in the Florida Keys

A sewage pipe burst through U.S. 1 in the Florida Keys Monday afternoon, spewing odorous water all over the street and slowing rush hour traffic to almost a complete stop.

Around 5 p.m., the pipe buckled through the concrete at mile marker 92 in Tavernier. The water from the pipe flowed to the east, flooding the Old State Road, which runs parallel to the highway.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in an online alert that traffic would be diverted around the source of the leak Monday night while crews work to fix the break.

The pipe sends sewage from the Village of Islamorada to a treatment facility run by the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District at mile marker 100.3.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.