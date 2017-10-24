Sevilla rebounds, Malaga stunned by 2nd-tier side in Copa

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Sevilla ended a three-game losing streak by beating third-division Cartagena 3-0 in the Copa del Rey's round-of-32 on Tuesday.

Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo, who is in his first season with the club, was in need of a turnaround after his team lost 4-0 to Valencia, 5-1 to Spartak Moscow in the Champions League and 1-0 to Athletic Bilbao.

But Sevilla had little trouble making a positive start to Spain's cup competition thanks to goals by Pablo Sarabia, Joaquin Correa and substitute Luis Muriel.

After Sarabia chipped in the 25th-minute opener, midfielder Ganso set up Correa with a back-heel pass 10 minutes later. Ganso then set up Muriel in the 51st.

MICHEL IN DANGER

Malaga coach Michel Gonzalez will face more pressure after his side conceded two goals in stoppage time to lose 2-1 at second-tier Numancia.

The loss kept Malaga without a win this season. It is in last place in the Spanish league with just one draw and eight losses.

Jose "Recio" Garcia put Malaga ahead from a free kick in the 20th, but Numancia's Ignacio Sanchez equalized after 90 minutes were up.

The hosts then snatched a stunning victory through Alberto Escassi, who scored from the rebound after his initial shot hit the woodwork.

OTHER RESULTS

Valencia carried over its strong performances in the league, where it is second behind leader Barcelona, with a 2-0 victory at second-division Zaragoza.

Rodrigo Moreno broke the deadlock in the 80th minute when he headed in a cross from Dani Parejo for his sixth goal this season. Parejo added a penalty in stoppage time.

Alaves substitute Christian Santos headed home from a cross by Alvaro Medran with three minutes left to grab a 1-0 win at Getafe in the night's only clash between top-flight rivals.