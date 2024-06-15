Severn man killed in Anne Arundel County shooting

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department is searching for the person responsible for a shooting that happened Friday night in Severn.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 7:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of Meade Village Circle. There, they found 34-year-old Keion McKinney of Severn suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anne Arundel County police investigating shooting

Investigators said they believe McKinney left a townhome and was shot by a man in the backyard. The suspect fled from what appeared to be a targeted incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 222-4731. Callers who wish to be anonymous can call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700 or contact Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.