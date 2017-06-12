A severely sunburnt dolphin is recovering swimmingly because nature is resilient

A bottlenose dolphin is healing nicely after suffering from a horrific sunburn, researchers say.

SEE ALSO: Man comes across massive injured great white in shallow waters

Spirtle the dolphin was stranded on a beach in Cromarty Firth, Scotland, in July 2016. She was believed to have been on the beach for 24 hours before rescuers floated her back out to water. As a result of being stranded, Spirtle suffered sunburn wounds that were quite serious, and, coupled with her dehydration, rescuers weren't sure the young dolphin would survive.

View photos Porridge and her calf Spirtle were photographed in Moray Firth in 2012, the year Spirtle was born. More

Image: university of aberdeen

Researchers from the University of Aberdeen photographed Spirtle over the year as part of a photo identification survey to track her progress. The dolphin lives within a special conservation area in Moray Firth, an inlet in the North Sea, along with about 200 other bottlenose dolphins.

Recently, the team said it was happy to discover the dolphin has been making an amazing recovery.

This photo was taken days after Spirtle was stranded in July 2016

View photos Spirtle suffered from sunburn wounds after being stranded for 24 hours. More

Image: university of aberdeen

The skin damage was severe.

This photograph was taken in September 2016

View photos Spirtle was photographed two months after the stranding looking significantly better. More

Image: university of aberdeen

Researchers noticed that Spirtle had kept her distance from the other dolphins, potentially to avoid physical social behaviors such as rubbing each other with their flippers.