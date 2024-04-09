Severe weather on the way to the MS Coast. Tornadoes, hail and flooding all possible

April showers may bring hail and floods to the Mississippi Coast Wednesday.

“Heavy rain, flash flooding and severe weather threat will expand across the Southern Plains (of Texas) into the lower Mississippi Valley through Wednesday,” reported the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center.

The NWS issued a coastal flood advisory for southern Hancock County and Southern Harrison County. The advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The advisory mean minor coastal flooding is expected. Roads and areas prone to flooding should be avoided and may be barricaded.

The NWS said the Mississippi Coast’s chance of rain Wednesday is 100%. Shower and thunderstorms could start as early as 8 a.m., producing heavy rain and a high of 75 degrees. The showers and thunderstorms will continue until 11 p.m. and thunderstorms could last until 2 a.m.

South Mississippi will also be under a wind advisory, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. as gusts up to 45 miles per hour barrel through the South. Morning wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph will increase to 30 mph by the afternoon and could reach 45 mph in some areas.

Strong winds could mean tornado activity throughout the area. NWS officials warned of the possibility that tree limbs and debris could knock down power lines.

Those who drive vehicles with high profiles should also take precautions while driving Wednesday.