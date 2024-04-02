Severe weather: Tornado detected on radar near Alvarado; damaging winds, hail expected

A severe thunderstorm raged through the Dallas-Fort Worth region Monday night, bringing heavy rains and possible tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado warning was issued for Alvarado, Venus and Lilian around 8 p.m.d and a severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Tarrant County until at least 9:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed whether a tornado touched down. The storm is capable of producing 1.25-inch sized hail and damaging winds that can damage structures and homes and destroy mobile homes.

The severe weather is expected to continue overnight in North Texas, according to the NWS in Fort Worth.