Severe weather: Thunderstorms possible in central Ohio Wednesday afternoon, evening
Tuesday's showers will be followed by more showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, forecasters predict.
Occasional showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. A few strong to severe storms will be possible in the afternoon and early evening, with isolated damaging winds being the main threat, the National Weather Service wrote in a hazardous weather outlook.
Tuesday is expected to be cloudy with a high of 83. The chance of rain is 80%, according to the NWS. Tuesday night will bring a low of 62, and skies will be partly cloudy after showers.
Drier, sunnier conditions are expected Thursday before storms return this weekend.
Columbus weather forecast June 26-30
According to the National Weather Service, here is the forecast for the rest of the week:
Thursday: Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 82, followed by a night with partly cloudy skies and a low around 59.
Friday: Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 88. Friday night will bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 p.m. and a low around 74. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 90 with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The chance of precipitation is 60%. More showers and thunderstorms are likely before 2 a.m., and skies will be mostly cloudy.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 82 and a chance of thunderstorms before 8 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Sunday night will be clear with a low around 57.
