Severe weather threat increasing as overnight storm system closes in on Tallahassee

A line of storms sweeping across the eastern United States and capable of producing strong tornadoes is expected to move through the Tallahassee area overnight.

"All threats are possible, so we could have damaging wind gusts, large hail, tornadoes — and some of the tornadoes could be strong," said Molly Merrifield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tallahassee. "It actually looks like the storms could be strengthening as they push eastward through the area."

Merrifield said isolated heavy rainfall was also possible with the storms, which will develop ahead of a cold front.

A strong line of storms capable of producing damaging winds, hail and tornadoes is forecast to move through the Tallahassee area early Wednesday morning.

The storms are expected to push through Tallahassee between 2-3 a.m. at the earliest to perhaps 4-5 a.m. at the latest, Merrifield said.

"There's still some uncertainty with how fast it will be," she said. "We're expecting mostly a line of storms, but it could end up being a kind of broken line with maybe a few storms ahead of it."

Because the storms are coming overnight, Merrifield urged people to have multiple ways to get severe weather alerts, from NOAA weather radios to cellphones. She said people should make sure their emergency alerts on their phones are turned on.

The Tallahassee area is under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather, while parts of southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia are under an enhanced risk (3 out of 5).

The storm system, which stretches from the Ohio Valley to the Gulf Coast, damaged homes, knocked down trees and left thousands without power in the Tennessee Valley.

