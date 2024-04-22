Severe weather threat to hit 15 million people in the U.S.

FILE - Lightning strikes in the distance as a thunderstorm passes over downtown Kansas City, Mo., July 30, 2023. 15 million people in the Midwest and Plains regions will see extreme weather this week, including tornados. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) | Charlie Riedel

As we get further into tornado season for much of the U.S., a new storm system is set to hit the Midwest and Plains, bringing tornados, hail and damaging winds. According to FOX Weather, the Plains will see the initial storms beginning Thursday, “with Friday’s threat situated further north and east, over the eastern Plains and Midwest.”

On Thursday, much of the threat centers on and around Wichita, Kansas, Wichita Falls, Texas and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The threat expands its reach on Friday, hitting more of the central U.S. Parts of Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas will see the most severe weather. Other areas will likely see thunderstorms and rain.

Severe thunderstorm and tornado watch alerts will be sent out to residents in impacted areas, who are advised to take the necessary safety precautions and stay alert.

A more active storm season

Moving into May, tornados and associated storms are likely to increase in frequency as it will be one of the most active months in tornado season. According to Yahoo News, half of all tornados that occur in the U.S. happen between April and June. 2024 has seen 10% more tornado reports than the average year, with 341 thus far, FOX Weather reported.

AccuWeather Long-range Expert Joe Lundberg told Yahoo News, “It’s a volatile time of the year, and that’s going to continue right into May.”

May, being the most active month for tornados, typically sees 275 to 300 tornados. AccuWeather predicted, back in March, that May would see a higher-than-average tornado count.

Looking ahead to the end of the week and the start of next week, “a big storm system moving in from the Pacific will emerge over the Plains about April 26-29 which could spark the next big severe weather outbreak,” Yahoo News reported.