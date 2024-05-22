Severe weather threat exiting this evening

May 21—4:40 p.m. — The tornado watch has been canceled for all of Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas, but remains in effect east of interstate 35 through this evening.

2:50 p.m. — A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Northeast Kansas and all of Northwest Missouri until 10 p.m. tonight. This includes Buchanan County, Missouri; Doniphan and Atchison counties in Kansas and surrounding locations.

8:40 a.m. — Scattered to widespread severe weather is expected across Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas this afternoon, with storms capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes developing after 2 p.m. today.

Here's the latest on what to expect:

TODAY: ENHANCED / MODERATE RISK

THREAT LEVEL: 4 (of 5)

TIMING: 2 to 6 p.m.

HAZARDS: Damaging winds, sizable hail, a few tornadoes

Storms are anticipated to materialize along and west of the Interstate 29 corridor early this afternoon before strengthening and traveling east through the day. The local threat of severe weather will diminish after 6 p.m. as storms travel east of Interstate 35 through the evening.

The highest risk for damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes exists along and north of the Highway 36 corridor, where a level four moderate risk has been outlined by the Storm Prediction Center. Points further south and west are also in play for potentially severe weather, with a level three enhanced risk issued south of the Highway 36 corridor.

Be sure to remain weather aware through the threat period and have a way to receive warnings should they be issued as storms develop and track across parts of the area.

