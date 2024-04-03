Severe weather swept through Indiana on Tuesday, causing at least 2 tornadoes

Severe weather swept across central and southern Indiana yesterday bringing tornadoes, heavy rain and hail.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis issued multiple tornado warnings and has confirmed two tornadoes in southern Indiana. Meteorologists are still surveying and analyzing data from yesterday’s storms.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has not yet confirmed if any tornadoes stuck Indiana on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

Reported storm damages

There are currently no reports of damage, but NWS is still searching, listening and looking for reports, NWS's Jason Puma said.

Heavy rains caused flooding

NWS is still collecting rainfall data for the area, but in past 24 hours just under a quarter inch fell in Indianapolis. The heavier rainfall in the area, however, fell before 7 a.m. yesterday.

“A really significant swath of central Indiana saw 2-3 inches of rain that resulted in ongoing flooding,” Puma said. “There’s still standing water in some areas that are typically low spots.”

Isolated hail near Bloomington

NWS and Puma reported a few instances of confirmed hail. Hail about size of a quarter fell near Bloomington. More hail fell in Monroe County with reports of ¾-inch hail near Woodville Hills and nickel-sized hail on Lemon Lake.

NWS still working to confirm tornadoes

Andrew White, with NWS in Indy, said the two confirmed tornadoes caused EF-1 damages in the southern part of the state.

An EF-1 tornado will have sustained wind gusts of 86-110 mph for at least 3 seconds.

The NWS office in Louisville is still in the process of confirming tornadoes that might have touched down in southern Indiana.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center report for yesterday also does not confirm any tornadoes in Indiana.

