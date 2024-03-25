Severe weather shut down part of Ultra music festival. Will it be another rainy week?

A wet weekend — and severe weather warnings — paused the party temporarily for festivalgoers at Ultra. Will the weather be similar for the work week?

While more than 100,000 people made the trip to South Florida for the electronic music festival in downtown Miami, flooding and heavy rainfall put a damper on the keystone event. The National Weather Service in Miami also warned of tornadoes, land spouts and hail.

People dance in the rain during Ultra 2024 at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami on Friday, March 22, 2024. D.A. Varela/dvarela@miamiherald.com

Here’s the weather forecast for the Ultra-less week ahead, according to the NWS.

Week at a glance

▪ Monday will be a breezy, sunny day. It also won’t be too hot, with a high nearing 78.

▪ The sun’s rays will be out on Tuesday, though temperatures could reach 81 degrees with gusts of wind.

▪ The pattern should continue on Wednesday, with another mostly sunny day.

▪ As for Thursday, it will be the only wet day of the week, with a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms. The high is forecast to be 84 on the partly sunny day.

▪ Friday is expected to be sunny with a high near 78. Temperatures will dip to a low of 61 at nighttime.

▪ Saturday’s conditions should mirror much of the day before.

▪ The week will end with a sunny Sunday — and temperatures in the 80s.