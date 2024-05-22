Severe weather risk Wednesday and into holiday weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The risk of storms and heavy rain has returned to Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. This will last through the holiday weekend. At times, some severe thunderstorms will be possible. News 2 Meteorologists are tracking three Weather Alert days.

For Wednesday, May 22, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk (level 2/5) for all of Southern Kentucky and about half of Middle Tennessee (from the TN River to central Middle TN, up to the upper Cumberland Plateau).

Want the forecast delivered directly to your inbox? Sign up for the News 2 Forecast Newsletter

Then, a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for far southeast areas. Gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail are likely with these storms. The tornado threat is very low, but not zero.

The biggest threats with these storms are heavy rain and wind. There is a low end hail threat, and the tornado threat, although very low, is not zero.

This morning, isolated showers are possible, but the overall chance is low. Clouds this morning will decrease to sunshine in the afternoon. This will add fuel to the atmosphere to produce severe thunderstorms.

New seasonal outlook shows a hot summer likely in Tennessee, Kentucky

These mostly will occur along and north of I-40 and especially near the TN/KY line Wednesday afternoon and evening. Farther south, thunderstorms are possible, but clouds may limit the destabilization needed for severe storms to occur.





















More rain, weather alert days ahead

Rain chances continue for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend and into early next week.

On Thursday, all of our area is under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for wind gusts and hail in any severe storm. On Friday, rain is widespread with a few storms. It is possible for a few strong storms near the TN River.

This weekend, we are watching Sunday for the possibility of multiple severe storms in parts of our region. A good part of the Ohio and Tennessee Valley are under a 15% to 30% (Slight to Enhanced Risks) of severe weather. All threats will be at play on Sunday.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.