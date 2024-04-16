Severe weather risk increases for central Oklahoma

Apr. 15—Much of central and western Oklahoma has a risk of severe weather Monday night according to the National Weather Service.

"An emerging area of low pressure over the Front Range/High Plains on Monday will quickly intensify into a significant mid-latitude cyclone by that evening. Showers and thunderstorms will develop across the Great Plains on Monday afternoon," according to an NWS bulletin. "The severe weather threat begins Monday night when scattered to severe thunderstorms are likely to initiate across the Southern to Central Great Plains, according to SPC. Thus, they have issued an Enhanced Risk of severe storms in western Oklahoma and parts of northwest Texas, due in part to the threat of large to very large hail, damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes. A broader Slight Risk (level 2/5) is in effect across the Great Plains. Severe weather threats shift eastward on Tuesday."