Severe weather prep guide from DC News Now Weather Team

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC News Now and its team of meteorologists prioritize the safety of people across the DMV during severe weather and long before a storm hits the region.

We’ve put together a guide to help people understand how we monitor severe weather and what some of the terms are you’ll hear us use.

We also have some ways to prepare you for weather threats to protect yourself and/or your family.

DMV First Warn Day

At times, you hear us say “We issue a DMV First Warn Day.” It’s an alert to let people know that we’re expecting conditions that could be life-threatening to people in the area.

Sometimes when we issue an alert, the severe weather we’re forecasting may not impact the entire DMV, but our goal is to make sure people are aware of potential impacts, ensuring that you and your family are safe.

Alert days can be issued if we are expecting a tornado to hit across the area, damaging winds, and the potential for flash flooding. If the weather could pose a threat to your life, then we are pulling the cord.

Weather Alerts

You must stay prepared at any given time during the severe weather season. And one of the things that you want to pay the most attention to during this time is the different weather alerts.

There are multiple ways to receive critical life-saving alerts. The two most common ways are your electronic handheld devices, like a cellphone, or getting notifications from the TV. Often, a few days leading up to the event, you hear meteorologists reminding you to make sure all of your electronics are charged so you have ways to receive multiple alerts.

Another way people can receive multiple weather alerts is from the NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards (NWR). The NWR, commonly known as a weather radio, provides a nationwide network of radio stations that continuously broadcast weather information from the closest National Weather Service Office. Most of these radios are battery-operated, so if you lose power and run out of juice on your cellphone, you could have another way to get updates.

Flash Flooding

Flooding is a coast-to-coast threat across portions of the United States. And here in the DMV, we are no strangers to flooding. When we have a lot of rainfall within a short amount of time, that can lead to isolated or even major flooding across the area. Oftentimes, you hear meteorologists say, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.” We often say this because it does not take a lot of water to sweep you off your feet or your car. In fact, it only takes about six inches of water to sweep you off of your feet.

When it comes down to driving in a flood event, it only takes a foot of water to sweep your car away. Many times during heavy downpours, pounding could be seen on the roads. Overpasses and bridges could have standing water on them. It’s important to not drive through ANY water because you never know how deep it is.

Safe Place

Severe storms are not uncommon in the DMV. Damaging winds and even tornadoes can hit the area as these storms move through. But what/where do you go when you receive a warning that a tornado has been spotted in the area?

The first thing you want to consider is your home’s layout. What area of my home distances me the best from any windows or doors? In the event of a tornado, it is always best to go into the basement of your home or somewhere underground. If you live in an apartment and don’t have an underground option, the best place will be an interior room like bathrooms or closets.

Once you get into your safe space, you want to ensure you do what you can to protect your head. A few essentials that some may recommend that you have is a helmet on your head while also wearing closed-toe shoes.

Watches vs. Warnings

During the summer, meteorologists often talk about weather watches and warnings. But have you ever wondered what the difference is between the two?

When a watch is issued, it means that conditions are favorable for severe weather and can last up for a few hours. Watches tend to cover a larger area, and although you don’t need to take cover immediately, it is important that you know your plan in case a warning is issued.

When a warning is issued, that means severe weather is occurring. You should evacuate to a safe location. Warnings can last a few minutes to an hour and generally cover a smaller area.

