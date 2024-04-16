Severe weather with possible tornadoes forecast in the Peoria area. Here's what to know

The Peoria area is under a tornado watch until about 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Ryan Knutsvig of the National Weather Service in Lincoln said there is a line of thunderstorms in western Illinois that will be moving toward the Peoria area over the next couple of hours and added there is another line of storms in central Missouri and south-central Iowa that will move into western Illinois sometime after.

He said both lines of storms could produce severe weather, including damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes. The highest chances for severe weather are west of the Illinois River, according to the weather service.

A tornado watch means that all the ingredients for a tornado to occur are present in the area, Knutsvig said, a tornado warning means a tornado has formed.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Severe weather with tornado chances in forecast for Peoria area