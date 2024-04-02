Severe weather possible today; Flood watch for entire region through tonight

A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire region now until 8 p.m. tonight.

Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn is tracking this system and the possible threat of severe weather later today. He will have a full update starting at 4:25 a.m. on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Severe weather outbreak possible Tuesday

Flooding risk remains through Tuesday night

Colder air returns to the Valley

FULL DETAILS:

TUESDAY: A substantial severe weather risk exists for the Miami Valley on Tuesday, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn. The Storm Prediction Center is including the entire Miami Valley in an Enhanced (Level 3) to Moderate (Level 4) risk for severe storms.

After morning rain exits, there will be a break in activity until Tuesday afternoon.

Between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., we do expect strong to severe storms to develop and organize quickly. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Windy and much colder with rain showers mixing with snow showers by the afternoon. Highs in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY: Lingering rain or snow showers continuing. Staying cloudy. Chilly with highs in the low 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a sprinkle possible. Still cool with highs in the middle 40s.

SATURDAY: Sunshine and a bit milder with higher in the middle 50s.

SUNDAY: (ECLIPSE EVE!) Partly cloudy and milder with highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: (TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE) Some morning showers and clouds. Some clearing into the afternoon. Highs in the middle 60s.