Severe weather possible Thursday and early Friday for the Pensacola area

Pensacola could see some rough weather Thursday, but the timing remains uncertain.

The National Weather Service said that severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday night through Friday morning.

The entire region is under a "slight risk," which is level 2 of 5 for risk of severe weather.

Storms could potentially develop during the day on Thursday, but the weather service said confidence is low in that scenario.

The highest probability scenario, the weather service said, is for storms to develop after midnight Thursday into Friday morning.

Under either scenario, the storms that do develop will have a chance to produce damaging winds of up to 70 mph and hail of up to a half-dollar in size.

Update issued 5/8 at 7:15am: There will be an increased severe wx threat across much of SE Mississippi, southwest/south central Alabama, & the W Florida Panhandle from Thursday through Friday morning. Damaging winds & large hail possible. Remain weather aware through this week. pic.twitter.com/QnyKtjjKb5 — NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) May 8, 2024

