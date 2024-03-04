Severe weather possible in Tampa Bay on Wednesday. What to expect.

The Tampa Bay area is in for a rainy start to the week, according to the National Weather Service.

On Monday and possibly Tuesday, forecasters are anticipating isolated afternoon thunderstorms, similar to Tampa Bay’s familiar summer storms (hello, old friend) when the sea breeze collides with warm air. Then later on Tuesday into Wednesday, a cold front will bring a chance of severe weather.

The weather service said there is a “marginal risk” of severe weather across much of Florida that day, including the Tampa Bay area.

“A little bit of timing uncertainty with when this front crosses but we’re thinking early Wednesday morning is the consensus,” said Ross Giarratana, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Tampa Bay office.

The stronger storms could bring hail up to an inch in diameter, along with gusty winds.

Over the next few days, the Tampa Bay area is likely to receive up to an inch of rain, with pockets of higher amounts where areas experience thunderstorms, said Giarratana. Most of the rainfall will occur Tuesday and Wednesday.

“There will be a lot more opportunity for most of the area to at least see some rain and to maybe get a couple of storms,” Giarratana said.

While it is a cold front spurring the more intense weather, there will be little change in temperatures. Much of the week will remain in the low to mid 80s across Tampa Bay, but Thursday and Friday are likely to be a bit drier.

March is a transitional month, Giarratana said. This is when the cold fronts that have been pushing into the area since November begin to struggle to make it down to Tampa Bay.