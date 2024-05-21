Severe weather possible Monday and Tuesday

May 20—Scattered severe weather will be possible across Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas over the next 24 to 48 hours, with a slight risk for gusty winds and small hail developing this afternoon followed by an enhanced risk for damaging winds, sizable hail and tornadoes on Tuesday.

Here's the latest on what to expect:

TODAY (MARGINAL / SLIGHT)

2 to 10 p.m

LEVEL: 1 (of 5)

HAZARDS: Gusty winds, small hail (low tornado threat for far northern Missouri)

TUESDAY (ENHANCED)

2 to 10 p.m.

LEVEL: 3 (of 5)

HAZARDS: Damaging winds, sizable hail, a few tornadoes, localized flash flooding

Be sure to remain weather aware over the coming days and have a way to receive warnings should they be issued as storms develop and track across parts of the area.

Jared Shelton can be reached at jared.shelton@newspressnow.com.