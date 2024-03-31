Severe weather possible in Louisville through Tuesday. What to know about threats, timing

Widespread severe weather could bring damaging winds, large hail, localized flooding and even tornadoes to the Louisville metro area through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The greatest risk for severe weather will be Tuesday between the late morning and early evening hours. In a Sunday morning update from the National Weather Service, Louisville was placed in the "enhanced risk" category for severe weather Tuesday. Of the five risk levels, "enhanced" is the third-highest.

"How fast the cold front moves through will determine how far north and west the severe threat will extend," the National Weather Service of Louisville said via email, adding that the greatest severe threat is along and east of Interstate 65. "Earlier rounds of storms will play a role in how storms develop Tuesday."

Starting Monday evening, Louisville residents should prepare for heavy winds, hail and up to an inch of rain, which could create some flooding, according to the weather service. There is a also a low chance for tornadoes. The severe weather threat is expected to increase overnight in Louisville and other communities north of the Western Kentucky and Bluegrass parkways.

The weather service said it has "medium" confidence in severe storms occurring Monday and Tuesday.

Slight chance of severe storms Sunday night

A few storms in Kentucky and southern Indiana could bring bring large hail and gusty winds Sunday evening, the National Weather Service said in an email.

There is a 2-4% chance an isolated tornado could spin up in the Louisville metro area Sunday night, according to the weather service.

Louisville's severe weather risk for Sunday is "marginal," the lowest risk level issued by the National Weather Service.

Louisville forecast

Sunday night: There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees and a southwest wind 9 to 14 miles per hour. There is a 20% chance of precipitation.

Monday: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then showers and a possible thunderstorm after. The high temperature will be near 77, with a southwest wind of 10 to 14 mph. There is an 80% chance of precipitation. There could be less than a tenth of an inch of rain, though higher amounts are possible in areas with thunderstorms.

Monday night: There will be showers and possibly a thunderstorm, with a low around 61 and southwest wind around 11 mph. There is an 100% chance of precipitation. There could be between three quarters and one inch of rain.

Tuesday: There will be showers and possibly a thunderstorm. The high will be near 70. Southwest winds will range from 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. There is an 80% chance of precipitation. There could be between a quarter and half-inch of rain.

Tuesday night: There will likely be showers and a possible thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. There is a 60% chance of precipitation. There could be less than a tenth of an inch of rain, though higher amounts are possible in areas with thunderstorms.

Wednesday: There is a 50% chance of showers after 8 a.m. It will sunny and breezy, with a high near 51.

Wednesday night: There is a 20% chance of showers before 2 a.m. It will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with a low around 35.

