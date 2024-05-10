Severe weather: Over 7,000 GRU customers faced power outages amid Friday morning storm

As severe storms and wind swept across North Florida Friday morning, over 7,000 Gainesville Regional Utilities customers faced power outages.

According to data provided by GRU, the first wave of outages came at 9 a.m. and the maximum customer outage at once was 3,187. Power had been restored to nearly 7,000 customers as of 1 p.m. Friday.

“Please continue to report outages to us and use our phone tree for the faster service,” GRU’s systems control manager Darko Kovac advised customers. “Only leave voicemails as… the last resort, make it brief, since it will slow our response to restore your service.”

A fallen tree blocks a road in the Kirkwood neighborhood in southwest Gainesville Friday morning after a strong storm moved through the area.

There was minimal damage from the storm throughout the county, said Alachua County Public Works Director Ramon Gavarrete.

“There were definitely fallen trees, but quite frankly my crews pick up trees almost every day in this county. We definitely had crews out there picking up trees this morning during and after the storm,” he said. “I wouldn’t catalog that as major damage.”

According to the county’s emergency management Facebook page, there have been multiple reports of downed power lines in the area. Officials advise people to avoid getting near downed lines, and to report them by calling the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office's non-emergency line at 352-955-1818.

Though Friday morning’s storm was just a small taste of what hurricanes can do in Florida, local governments are encouraging residents to prepare for storm season, which begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

Just a few days ago, emergency management officials told Alachua County management directors they believe there is a 75 percent chance of a storm hitting Florida this year, and a 35 percent chance of a Category 3 or higher storm.

“While it may be far too easy to panic and wait until the last minute, taking a small amount of time to create a disaster supply kit and develop, communicate, and practice your emergency plans can save you valuable time if disaster does strike,” the county’s emergency management website reads.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Over 7,000 Gainesville Florida residents faced outages amid storm