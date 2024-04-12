Severe weather moves through Hampton Roads, outages reported

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — A tornado warning that had been in effect for Virginia Beach and Chesapeake early Friday morning has expired, as a fast-moving storm made it way through Hampton Roads.

There have been no immediate reports of any damages, but just under 5,300 Dominion Energy customers were without power as of 1:45 a.m.

In Virginia Beach, the majority of those without power were in an area between Indian River Road, Indian Lakes Boulevard and Ferrell Parkway.

Along an area that touches parts of northern Suffolk and Portsmouth, there were more than 1,400 people without power.

1:23am – Haven't heard of any damage reports in VB. Saw 2 scanner reports of a gas leak and wire fire but both were cleared quickly so not sure if related or not. — Ricky Matthews (@WAVY_RickyM) April 12, 2024

The National Weather Service issued the tornado warning at 12:48 a.m., indicating that a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Kempsville, in Virginia Beach, moving northeast at 25 mph.

All warnings have since expired, and the tornado threat from the storm that had been moving through northern Virginia Beach had diminished, according to Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Ricky Matthews.

1:05am – Once again, all warnings have been dropped right now. Rain and some wind continue, but tornado threat with the storm that was moving through northern VB has diminished. — Ricky Matthews (@WAVY_RickyM) April 12, 2024

Super Doppler 10 Chief Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson was live with updates as the storm moved through the area. Watch in the video player above.

If you have photos or videos of any damage from the storm, and it is safe for you to do so, you can share it with us.

Check with WAVY.com for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.