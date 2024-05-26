Severe weather may be on the horizon for Nashville, Middle Tennessee

The daytime darkness in Middle Tennessee Sunday signals the potential for severe weather from Sunday afternoon into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Most of the activity is expected to occur north of I-40, with Office of Emergency Management field responders and Emergency Support Units on standby.

There are VERY strong winds with storms around Clarksville, heading toward Springfield. No areas of rotation right now, but a tornado could develop quickly. Stay close to a secure shelter if you’re in this area. pic.twitter.com/mDwP7szG5k — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) May 26, 2024

The risk for tornadoes and flash flooding increases to a Level 3 threat (out of 5) in Middle Tennessee by Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

If severe storms develop, they could contain damaging winds (near 60 mph), hail and heavy rainfall.

Current warnings and watches

On Monday, the risk is expected to fall to Level 1.

The Office of Homeless Services is offering free shuttle rides for those who are unhoused during the Memorial Day weekend weather event.

The OHS will provide rides to the Nashville Rescue Mission or another safe location to take refuge. To request a ride, call 615-844-3399

