Severe weather, large hail coming to Central Texas, meteorologists say

Travis and surrounding counties could see a marginal risk of thunderstorms on Thursday, March 7.

Severe weather could be headed to Central Texas on Thursday evening into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Mack Morris and Keith White, meteorologists at the weather service, said large hail is the greatest threat at this time, though they noted that "the primary severe threat is likely to remain north of (Central Texas)."

Thunderstorms most likely in Austin area

Climate prediction maps created by the National Weather Service show there is presently a 15%-29% chance of severe hail in the western portions of Travis, Hays and Williamson counties on Thursday. The Austin area currently only has a 5%-14% chance of seeing any hail activity and is more likely to experience strong winds, thunder and some rain.

Gusts of wind could reach up to 22 mph in the hours preceding Thursday's thunderstorms. The highest rain chances are projected to span under 12 hours, from midnight to 11 a.m. Friday.

Meteorologists are currently predicting a marginal risk of severe weather in Travis, Hays and Williamson counties on Friday. A small portion of northern Williamson County might see slightly stronger weather patterns.

However, Texans should not hold out hope for a drenching. White said there is a low chance for the storm to bring up to an inch, though he said the majority of the Austin area is likely to receive less than a quarter inch of rain, and some areas could see none at all.

Staying safe while driving in severe weather

Brad Wheelis, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Transportation, recommended Central Texans be weather aware and never venture out in severe weather if avoidable. In the case of hailstorms, drivers should pull off the roadway as soon as possible and find a garage or other covered parking to escape the elements, he said.

He added that parking under an overpass is not advisable, since visibility can be limited and lead to car crashes. Furthermore, he said overpasses are not safe when high winds are present, since they can act as wind tunnels and any flying debris can injure or kill people seeking shelter under bridges.

Drivers can check DriveTexas.org for the latest information on road closures, travel information centers and rest areas.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Severe weather watch in Central Texas on Thursday and Friday