Severe weather in Kentucky: Residents share storm scenes, damage on social media

Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez, Louisville Courier Journal
·2 min read

An initial wave of severe weather passed through parts of Kentucky, including Louisville, on Tuesday morning and a second wave expected for the afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Louisville has preliminarily determined that an EF-1 tornado with winds of 90 mph touched down outside of the town of Chaplin in Nelson County on Tuesday.

Brian Neudorff said the same concerns expected for Tuesday morning could be expected for the afternoon— tornadoes, wind gusts of up to 80 mph, and baseball-size hail.

People around Kentucky have gone to social media to report damages brought on by the severe weather, including destroyed houses and trees down.

More: Live updates: EF-1 tornado touches down in Nelson County, UofL, UK shut down ahead of weather

Here are some of the social reactions to Tuesday's weather:

Lexington

Fayette-Scott County line

Nelson County

Do you have photos or videos from today's severe weather event in Kentucky? Send it to us at lounews@courier-journal.com or reach out to us on X.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky storm damage: Resident share photos on social media