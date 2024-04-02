Severe weather in Kentucky: Residents share storm scenes, damage on social media

An initial wave of severe weather passed through parts of Kentucky, including Louisville, on Tuesday morning and a second wave expected for the afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Louisville has preliminarily determined that an EF-1 tornado with winds of 90 mph touched down outside of the town of Chaplin in Nelson County on Tuesday.

Brian Neudorff said the same concerns expected for Tuesday morning could be expected for the afternoon— tornadoes, wind gusts of up to 80 mph, and baseball-size hail.

People around Kentucky have gone to social media to report damages brought on by the severe weather, including destroyed houses and trees down.

Here are some of the social reactions to Tuesday's weather:

Lexington

A University of Kentucky student is knocked down by gusting wind and rain behind Patterson Office Tower in the first round of storms that swept through Central Kentucky this morning. Video provided by Daniel Portillo. pic.twitter.com/YVMQjhIZmn — Kentucky Kernel (@KyKernel) April 2, 2024

Trees down on roads across the city, including:

-Alexandria Rd in area of Old Frankfort Pike

-Fontaine Rd near Desha Rd

-Alexandria Dr near Our Native Ln

-Area of Romany Rd near Hart Rd

-Parkers Mill Rd near Traveller Rd



I-75 is closed on both sides near Athens Boonesboro Rd. — Mayor Linda Gorton (@MayorGorton) April 2, 2024

Fayette-Scott County line

Barn on my father-in-law’s farm near Fayette-Scott County line was struck by lightning this morning. No one was hurt, but scary, scary stuff. pic.twitter.com/7zv7NCUxbe — Jen Smith (@ByJenSmith) April 2, 2024

Nelson County

