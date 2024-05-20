Severe weather hits northeast Kansas, 40,000 without power

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The National Weather Service (NWS) issued severe weather alerts across northeast Kansas Sunday night as numerous power outages are reported.

The NWS issued a tornado warning for Shawnee County until 10:15 p.m. on May 19. This alert has now expired.

More than 50,000 Evergy customers in 700 reported outages are without power in the energy company’s service area across Kansas and Missouri. These outages are being reported through the Evergy Outage Map.

More information on NWS tornado warnings and alerts will be added here as they are announced.

