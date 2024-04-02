Severe weather forecast for Midlands includes possible tornadoes. Here’s when it’ll arrive

Severe weather is forecast to hit the Columbia area as storms are expected to hit the Midlands.

Effects from the storms are expected to begin Tuesday night and continue through Wednesday, the National Weather Service said in a morning briefing.

The highest potential for the severe weather is on Wednesday morning, according to the briefing.

The forecast for the Columbia area has a potential for severe weather.

Thunderstorms are forecast to move into the Columbia area from the west, and damaging winds pose the greatest threat, the National Weather Service said.

Winds with powerful 40 mph gusts are possible, according to the briefing. Even after the storms move out of the Columbia area, gusty winds are expected to continue through Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

Additionally, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, the National Weather Service said in a hazardous weather outlook that included Richland and Lexington counties, as well as all of the Midlands.

Powerful winds and tornadoes could cause considerable damage to trees and branches, in addition to mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings. Vehicles would also be under siege in the case of a tornado.

Damage to trees and branches creates the possibility of downed power lines and outages.

No warnings or watches have been issued, but the National Weather Service said a wind advisory or lake wind advisory might be needed.

Rain is also included in the overnight forecast. The greatest chance of rain and thunderstorms is between 2 and 4 a.m. Wednesday, and the precipitation could continue through noon, according to the forecast.

There’s an 80% chance of precipitation Wednesday in Columbia, and up to half an inch of rain is possible, the forecast shows. Localized amounts in other areas of the Midlands could be higher, especially in the case of thunderstorms.

Temperatures are expected to be warm Tuesday and Wednesday, in the 70s and 80s, but there will be a change after the storms move on. Highs are predicted to reach the low 60s through the weekend, and overnight lows could drop into the 30s, according to the forecast.

Frost possible early Saturday and early Sunday morning, the National Weather Service said.