Severe weather, flooding possible in Tampa Bay on Thursday. What to know.

A line of harsh storms could bring gusty winds and coastal flooding to Tampa Bay Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

All of Tampa Bay is under a “slight” risk of severe weather Thursday. A “slight” risk is the second level on a scale of 1 out of 5, with “marginal” being the lowest chance of severe weather and “high” being the greatest chance, according to the weather service’s Storm Prediction Center.

Should the storms coincide with high tide Thursday afternoon, coastal areas of Tampa Bay could see 3 or 4 feet of flooding, forecasters said.

Here’s what to know about Thursday’s storms.

When will storms arrive?

Strong weather pushing down on Louisiana Wednesday is expected to slither toward Tampa Bay throughout the day and night.

The weather service expects storms will arrive in Tampa Bay by Thursday afternoon.

In northern areas of Tampa Bay, severe storms could arrive during a window of noon to 4 p.m. More southern areas of Tampa Bay could see storms during a time frame of 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to the weather service.

What to expect from storms

The stormy weather could produce wind speeds of around 40 to 50 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph, according to Rick Davis, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Tampa Bay office.

“Almost everyone will get showers or thunderstorms, and a few of the thunderstorms may be severe,” Davis said.

A stray tornado or two is possible. Davis said to expect up to an inch of rain across Tampa Bay.

In coastal areas, winds are likely to push water onshore and cause flooding, Davis said.

“Two to 3 feet is the likely scenario,” Davis said. “But there is a chance of 4 feet of water in some areas.”

Tide data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows the highest tide on Thursday will be around 4 p.m. in St. Petersburg.

“If it comes in at the lower tide, it won’t be quite as bad,” Davis said. “But if it lines up with the higher tide, that’s when you’ll get your higher waters.”

Davis said to anticipate rising coastal waters well ahead of the line of storms. However, right before the storms arrive, the highest water will push onshore, Davis said.

Davis also said to expect rip currents and strong waves at the beaches on Thursday.

What will weather be like after?

The storms are riding ahead of a cold front that will bring drier air to Tampa Bay. While mornings may stay on the cooler side, afternoons on Friday and Saturday will warm up to the upper 70s to the mid 80s. By Sunday, temperatures will continue to warm to the mid to upper 80s.

Davis said a few more cool downs are possible through April, but they will be less likely as we inch toward May.

“The probabilities are lower for strong cold fronts the further into the year we go,” Davis said.