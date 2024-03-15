Severe weather, destruction hits Indiana: All of our coverage

Severe weather and tornadoes battered the Midwest on Thursday, leaving a path of destruction across parts of Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

So far, three fatalities have been reported in Ohio as a result of the storms.

Locally, possible tornadoes that ripped through Delaware and Randolph counties Thursday evening left dozens of residents injured and more than 100 structures damaged or destroyed.

Find all of our coverage of the storms and the aftermath below, and refresh throughout the day for updates.

Severe weather leaves destruction in Indiana

Track power outage around the country live here. Find a full history of tornadoes in Indiana by location since 1950 in this database.

Storm damage around the Midwest

