Severe weather could bring thunderstorms, heavy rain, hail to metro Detroit

Grab your umbrella before heading out Wednesday afternoon; thunderstorms and heavy rain will threaten southeast Michigan, with experts warning of severe weather.

Metro Detroit faces a marginal risk of severe weather Wednesday afternoon, with widespread rain and thunderstorms expected, according to the National Weather Service. Detroit could see a high around 80 degrees, dropping to the low 60s overnight. Expect around an 80% chance of rain, with the day starting cloudy leading up to rain and storms in the afternoon.

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms are set to pass through southeast Michigan on Wednesday afternoon and evening, the NWS said. The storms could include damaging wind of 60 mph or greater, isolated large hail 1 inch or greater and heavy downpours. There is a risk of isolated severe storms in the region, with heavy downpours bringing the potential for flooding.

There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon-evening as a line of strong to severe thunderstorms will track across the region between roughly noon and 8 PM. The main threat is damaging winds of 60 mph or greater. #miwx pic.twitter.com/41zrOydD2T — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) June 4, 2024

Conditions are set to clear by Thursday, in time for Detroit's Michigan Central Station to reopen with an outdoor concert Thursday evening. Expect mostly sunny skies Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s, dropping to the upper 50s at night. There will be a low chance of rain, around 20%.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Severe weather, thunderstorms expected in metro Detroit Wednesday