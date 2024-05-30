Severe weather continues Thursday in West Texas with chance of hail, wind, tornadoes

Portions of the Panhandle, South Plains and Big Country will see an elevated risk for severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening, continuing an active weather week in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center forecasts an enhanced risk — a level three out of five chance — of severe weather for an area encompassing Lubbock, Plainview, Levelland, Abilene and Big Spring on Thursday.

Amarillo, San Angelo, Midland-Odessa and Wichita Falls are included in the slight risk area, or a level two out of five chance of severe storms.

"Scattered severe storms with large hail up to baseball size, damaging winds of 60-75 mph, and a couple of tornadoes are expected this afternoon into tonight from west into central Texas," reads a convective outlook statement from the Storm Prediction Center. "More isolated severe storms will be possible today from the Red River Valley into east Texas, and into southwest Texas."

NWS Lubbock forecasts locally heavy rainfall associated with Thursday's thunderstorms could also cause flash flooding in some areas, especially in eastern portions of the South Plains and Rolling Plains.

Severe weather continues into the weekend and next week

Thursday's storms will follow an already destructive week of storms across West Texas and Eastern New Mexico.

A straight-line wind event associated with an early morning thunderstorm Wednesday brought wind gusts topping 100 mph, wreaking destruction to buildings and infrastructure in and around Levelland and Tahoka.

A doll that was recovered from a storm-damaged mini-storage building at Second Street and Avenue G sits on the hood of a car Wednesday afternoon in Levelland. Parts of Levelland were severely damaged by Wednesday’s storms.

A supercell produced large hail and a possible tornado just before midnight MDT Wednesday near Cannon Air Force Base and Clovis in Curry County, New Mexico.

NWS Lubbock predicts severe weather will continue through the weekend across the South Plains and West Texas.

"The chance for thunderstorms will continue into the weekend and into early next week. Saturday currently looks like the day with the highest potential for widespread severe weather," a statement reads.

