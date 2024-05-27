Severe weather brings hail, tornado warnings to St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis region was slammed by severe weather late afternoon and early Sunday evening. A storm system moved over the entire viewing area, leading to tornado warnings, heavy rain, and plenty of hail piling up quickly across the area in various sizes.







Hail in Stony Hill. (Courtesy: Glenn Zimmerman)

Hail in Manchester (Courtesy: Jon Davis)

Hail near Washington, Missouri. (Courtesy: Karen Humphrey)

This is damage to a retaining wall along Woolworth Drive near Watson and Sappington in Crestwood. It is located behind the Dierbergs. (Courtesy: Kelly Krussel)

This is damage to a retaining wall along Woolworth Drive near Watson and Sappington in Crestwood. It is located behind the Dierbergs. (Courtesy: Kelly Krussel)

Hail in Ballwin (Courtesy: Kristen Christopher)

Hail in Ballwin (Courtesy: Kristen Christopher)

Hail in Ballwin (Courtesy: Kristen Christopher)

Hail in Ballwin (Courtesy: Kristen Christopher)

Hail in Ballwin (Courtesy: Kristen Christopher)

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.