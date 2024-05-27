Severe weather brings hail, tornado warnings to St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis region was slammed by severe weather late afternoon and early Sunday evening. A storm system moved over the entire viewing area, leading to tornado warnings, heavy rain, and plenty of hail piling up quickly across the area in various sizes.
