Severe weather brings DVD-size hail in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After two large supercell thunderstorms wreaked havoc across multiple Central Texas counties on Thursday, multiple viewers began sending in videos and photos.

The KXAN First Warning Weather Team reported San Marcos and Johnson City took considerable damage due to wind-blown hail.

The National Weather Service even had a report of 5 inch hail from a meteorologist and storm chaser in Johnson City in Blanco County. NWS lists hail of that size as CD or DVD size!

Take a look at the photos sent in by our viewers below:

Huge hail in Johnson City (Courtesy KXAN viewer photo)

Huge hail in Johnson City (Courtesy Bradley Sawyer)

Huge hail in Wimberley (Courtesy KXAN viewer photo)

Large hail in Blanco County, eight miles west of Henly (Courtesy Don and Margaret H.)

Large hail in Wimberley (Courtesy Jerry Vance)

Large hail in Wimberley (Courtesy Jerry Vance)

A KXAN viewer sent us this video of hail in Johnson City.

KXAN viewer Frankie Guardiola sent us this video in Taylor

