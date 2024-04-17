Severe weather around Lake Erie affecting homeowners

Apr. 17—ASHTABULA — Homeowners in Ashtabula County are now assessing damages due to severe weather.

Ashtabula State Farm Agent Tracie Brown said that most of the calls she is receiving are for damages to roofs and siding caused by the wind.

"Once the customer has estimates with a qualified contractor of the repairs needed, they will call us to discuss deductibles and next steps," Brown said. "We are anticipating an influx of calls over the upcoming week."

A major factor was high winds in April.

According to the News 5 Power of 5 weather team, temperatures on Tuesday April 9 soared to the mid-70s — the heat fueling the chance for storms. Heavy rain and gusty winds the main threats.

On April 12, strong winds swept across Northeast Ohio at 60mph, according to Fox 8 News.

The high winds left 1,367 First Energy customers in Ashtabula without power that night, according to Cleveland 19 News.

"We have received approximately 140 total auto and home claims so far in Ohio from the recent severe weather," said Ohio State Farm Spokesperson Michal Brower. "Most impacted areas are around Lake Erie, and the majority of claims being reported are wind related."

Ohio residents that receive damage from storms are recommended by State Farm to report their claim as soon as possible.

2-1-1 Community Action Agency has seen increased applications due to severe weather.

Calls are coming in to their Housing and Energy Services department for roof repairs, sub pumps not working, non-working water heaters, flooded basements, leaking roofs, broken pipes and ceiling damage, according to Executive Director Alissa Holdson.

Steps to ensure safety according to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness are:

—Be prepared by choosing your emergency communications, make a plan and build an emergency kit for your home and vehicle.

—Cut down or trim trees that may be in danger of falling onto your home and clean drains and gutters.

—Consider surge protectors, lightning rods or a lightning protection system to protect your home, appliances and electronics.

—Know the difference between watches and warnings.

The spring storm season also brings hail.

Brower said that the top three months for hail claims are April, May and June.

Tornado and hail damage are generally covered under homeowners and renters insurance policies, but Brower recommends to call an insurance agent and conduct an annual review of coverage.

"With inflation and supply chain issues, some homeowners may want to update coverage if there is a deficit in replacement costs versus levels covered in the insurance policy," Brower said.

The National Weather Service sent out a severe weather outlook for Wednesday, April 17 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Possible hazards include large hail, tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.

cball@starbeacon.com