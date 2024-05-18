Severe traffic delays on George Washington Bridge due to climber

NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — There are severe traffic delays on the George Washington Bridge into New York City on Saturday while police respond to a climber, officials said.

There are delays of around 90 minutes on the upper level of the GWB, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

PIX11’s Traffic Center

The lower level has delays of over 100 minutes, officials said.

Authorities were notified of the person climbing at 11:52 a.m., police said. It appears that the person is climbing the lower tower, according to Citizen video.

Suicide prevention and mental health resources for those in need

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within your state.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.