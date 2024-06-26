Severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday night across Bucks County

Severe thunderstorms are possible across Bucks County late Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain will move into Bucks County around 6 p.m. and may continue through the night, with scattered thunderstorms and rainfall up to half an inch. The chance of percipitation is 80%.

Some storms could be severe overnight, according to the weather service.

Families, dressed in rain gear, didn’t let the downpour stop them from enjoying the Doylestown Arts Festival Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.

Rain may persist through the early morning Thursday, with areas of fog lasting through morning rush hour.

Sun is expected to return by late Thursday morning, with temperatures reaching the mid 80s later in the day.

However, by Thursday the region may see cooler temperatures. The current heat advisory, in effect as feel-like temperatures are above 100 degrees, will be lifted Wednesday night.

The Delaware Valley should be out of the 90s with highs forecasted at about 87 degrees for the remainder of the week. Temperatures in the 90s could return Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bucks County could see severe thunderstorms Wednesday night